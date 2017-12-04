HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the manufacturer of OxyContin.

The complaint, filed Nov. 30, alleges Purdue Pharma engaged in deceptive marketing practices by misrepresenting the risk of addiction, failing to disclose harmful side effects of OxyContin, claiming long-term use is safe without any evidence and claiming it was less likely to be abused.

Attorney General Tim Fox said he is seeking a court order to stop Purdue’s deceptive marketing practices along with damages incurred by the state in paying for opioids for first-line treatment of chronic pain and for treating the adverse effects of opioid use. The complaint also seeks punitive damages and civil penalties.

Purdue spokesman Robert Josephson said the company denies the allegations and is working to be part of the solution to the opioid crisis.