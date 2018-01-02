BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle was totaled after it was struck by a tractor-trailer while it was parked along Interstate 90 east of Bozeman at the scene of an earlier crash.

Gallatin County Deputy Randy Schott had responded to a crash Saturday morning on Bozeman Pass. His patrol vehicle was parked behind the crashed vehicle and the driver was in the officer’s sport utility vehicle.

Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to slow down while traveling through the accident site and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle, which spun around. The front of the patrol vehicle ended up under the trailer.

No one in Schott’s vehicle was injured, but it was totaled.

State law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency personnel.