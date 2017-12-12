BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say all 1,200 licenses sold for the special hunt to test deer for chronic wasting disease in Carbon County.

The Billings Gazette reports the licenses went on sale at 5 a.m. Monday and sold out in three hours.

The special hunt begins Friday and is targeting 200 whitetail deer and 200 mule deer. The season could be halted or extended depending on how fast the quota is reached.

The department is aiming to collect a sampling of deer to determine the spread of the contagious, fatal disease in the deer population in southern Montana. Hunters are required to submit their deer for testing if they’re successful.

