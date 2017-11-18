BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University’s President is promising that faculty and staff won’t be furloughed though the state university system faces $4.5 million in budget cuts.

Montana lawmakers wrapped up a special session this week intended to fill a state budget shortfall. The Montana University System anticipated a $44 million budget cut without a special session.

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado said Thursday that she plans to shield faculty and staff from any cuts the wider university system makes. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Cruzado told members of the Montana Board of Regents that faculty and staff “are our most important assets.”

But higher education officials at the meeting said the university system will have to make other adjustments because of the cuts.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com