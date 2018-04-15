BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 39-year-old Bozeman man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in southwest Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Saracelli was skiing in a backcountry area on Saddle Peak on Saturday morning when he apparently trigged an avalanche.

Authorities were notified of the incident at about 11 a.m. by a person riding up a chairlift at the nearby Bridger Bowl Ski Area.

The slide carried Saracelli about 1,500 feet (457 meters) down the mountain and it took rescuers about 75 minutes to extricate the victim from the snow.

It is the third avalanche fatality in Montana this season.