HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut Roman Catholic priest who ran a methamphetamine ring is facing a possible return to prison after failing another drug test while on supervised release.
A federal judge in Hartford will hold a hearing Thursday in the case of Kevin Wallin, who was once a high-ranking monsignor in the Bridgeport diocese and dubbed “Monsignor Meth” in some media reports.
Wallin is urging the judge to continue his supervised release so he can begin long-term residential treatment. But the judge warned him in April after he failed drug tests that he would be sent back to prison for nine months for any future failed tests.
Wallin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than five years in prison in May 2015. He was freed on supervised release in November 2016.
