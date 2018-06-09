ST. LOUIS (AP) — For decades, Monsanto Co. has been among St. Louis’ most generous companies, leaving some nonprofit organizations in the region to wonder what the future holds, now that the agricultural company has been purchased.

Bayer AG on Thursday completed its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto, a company that has donated nearly $10 million each year since 2000, and by its own estimates put as much as a half-billion dollars into the St. Louis community since it was founded in 1901.

Al Mitchell, the executive who presides over the Monsanto Fund, expects the charitable commitment to continue. He told St. Louis Public Radio that investing in the St. Louis community was a topic of discussion in the earliest meetings with Bayer.

___

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://www.kwmu.org