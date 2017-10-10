MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district has closed all its schools for the rest of this week so it can check for mold.
Monroe Township took the action after parents on Monday night raised concerns.
Officials last Thursday night decided to close Holly Glen Elementary School after mold was discovered. Plans called for relocating the school’s 537 students at three other schools until the mold was cleaned.
However, parents feared mold issues in the district’s five other school buildings.
