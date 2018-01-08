SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a domestic violence call in Sparta ended when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect.

The DOJ says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Sparta police have asked state agents to investigate the shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call Monday morning and found a man, armed with a knife, was threatening the life of a woman. A sheriff’s deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.

The deputy has been place on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.