OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a 20-year-old university student is dead after his car crashed in Ocean Township.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says Dane Fante died at an area hospital early Saturday morning. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Monmouth student Jose Rivera, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Monmouth University President Grey Dimenna said in a statement Saturday that the university had counseling services available to students and the staff was mourning Fante’s death.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and Ocean Township Police Department. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.