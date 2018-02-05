OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a 20-year-old university student is dead after his car crashed in Ocean Township.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says Dane Fante died at an area hospital early Saturday morning. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Monmouth student Jose Rivera, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Monmouth University President Grey Dimenna said in a statement Saturday that the university had counseling services available to students and the staff was mourning Fante’s death.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and Ocean Township Police Department. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000