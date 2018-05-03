PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Michelle Wolf is right — the monkfish really are fine.

Federal fishing regulators are allowing fishermen to harvest the same amount of the ugly fish this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration allowed fishermen to catch about 33.8 million pounds of monkfish last year, and says the fishery’s sustainable enough that the number will hold in 2018.

They’re sought by fishermen from Maine to North Carolina and can be less expensive at markets than popular fish such as cod and flounder. Some industry members want to grow interest in monkfish.

The fish also played a minor role in a much-publicized recent political story. Comedian Michelle Wolf kicked off her controversial routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 28 by telling the crowd that “the monkfish was fine.”