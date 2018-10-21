BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian war monitor and an opposition paramedics group say an explosion in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib has killed at least three people and wounded others.
The Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said Sunday’s blast occurred near a mosque killing three people, including a child.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed, including a child and a foreign fighter whose nationality was not immediately clear.
The Observatory said the blast occurred in al-Qusour neighborhood that is inhabited by many fighters from Uzbekistan and China.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Washington tops all states in anti-corruption ranking
Idlib province is the last major stronghold of insurgents and home to many foreign fighters with al-Qaida linked groups.
A deal between Russia and Turkey last month averted a government offensive on the area.