CHICAGO (AP) — End-of-season concerts by a suburban Chicago symphony that had been in jeopardy will go ahead after more than $140,000 in donations poured in over 10 days.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald cites officials with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra as announcing they reached and even slightly surpassed their fundraising goal.
Marketing director Diane Handler said Tuesday the May 5 and 6 concerts can now go ahead. They’ll feature Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Suite.”
The orchestra needed $140,000 to break even for this season and to pay bills to the city. Handler said a few individuals gave large amounts of money. More than 100 gave between $5 and $2,500.
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is in its 67th season. Handler says it’s still in “acute” financial need and would “not become complacent” about fundraising.
Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com