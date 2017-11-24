COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Money is being raised to help dozens of seniors being forced out of their complex in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman and the non-profit group Blackbird Outreach say they want raise at least $1,000 to help each resident at Emerald Tower Apartments with moving expenses, security deposits and first month’s rent in their new homes.

Many of the residents have lived in the building for decades.

On Nov. 8 they were told the building had been sold and they had 60 days to move out while it was upgraded. The building’s new owner later offered to extend that deadline on case-by-case basis.