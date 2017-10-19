WESTMORE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is working to raise money for a reward to help game wardens solve a poaching case in which a moose cow was shot out of season and then dragged behind a vehicle for 11 miles.
Wardens say the moose that was shot the night of Sept. 23 in Westmore was lactating and so likely had a calf with it when it was killed.
Craftsbury Common resident Cindi Bollettieri started a Go-Fund Me campaign to raise $2,500 in reward money. She has donated $1,000.
Vermont’s top game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, calls the case “particularly heinous.”
Batchelder says the fact that people are giving to this campaign shows that Vermonters will not stand for poaching.