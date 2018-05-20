RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote or update an existing voter registration before the June primary is approaching.
The Virginia Department of Elections says registrations must be received or postmarked by Monday. You can also register to vote online .
The primary is June 12.
In addition to some local races, there are primary races for congressional seats and a Republican primary race among challengers looking to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine does not have a primary opponent.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
Voters can use an online lookup tool to see who is on their ballot.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is also quickly approaching. Requests must be received by your local registrar by 5 p.m. June 5.