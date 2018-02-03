WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is protecting from development some of the land that has been in the family for almost a century.

Bob and Elaine Moore decided to protect the 22-acres of mostly open farm fields edged with a few acres of woods in the town of Westmoreland with the help of the local Monadnock Conservancy.

Bob Moore says the only way to ensure the land, which has views of Vermont’s Mount Ascutney, remains open is protect it with an easement.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the farm has been in the Moore family since 1921 when it was run as a dairy.

The Monadnock Conservancy is dedicated exclusively to the 35 towns in the Monadnock region of southwestern New Hampshire.

