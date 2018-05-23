JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A Johnston mother who was sentenced to two years’ probation for leaving her children home alone to travel to Europe is appealing.

The Des Moines Register reports that 31-year-old Erin Lee Macke filed an appeal on May 14. She could have faced eight years in prison after pleading to four counts of child endangerment.

Police were called to Macke’s home in September and found her kids — two 12-year-olds, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old — had been left alone the day before. Police say Macke failed to make proper child care arrangements before leaving Sept. 20 for a 10-day vacation in Germany.

Last month, the father of Macke’s two youngest children was awarded custody of them. A court case over custody of Macke’s other children is pending.

