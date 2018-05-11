ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico mother is scheduled to make a court appearance for a detention hearing Friday on charges stemming from a probe prompted by a school’s report about the possible human trafficking of her 7-year-old daughter.

Court records show the woman was taken into custody on charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The girl’s father is accused of prostituting their 7-year-old daughter, and forcing her to sexually touch adults in exchange for drugs and other items.

The mother’s attorney says the New Mexico attorney general office’s push to keep her detained without bail as she awaits trial is unfair.

The Associated Press is not naming the parents to avoid identifying the child, whom authorities have identified as a crime victim.