FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The mother of a 14-year-old New Jersey boy who collapsed and died during gym class at his high school earlier this month says her son died of a heart attack.

Tracy Warren says her son, Dyllan Burrell, had showed no signs of being ill before he collapsed May 8. She says “I guess God was ready for him, but I was not ready for him to go.”

Authorities have said the Franklin High School freshman was playing lacrosse when he collapsed on the football field. School staff performed CPR before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.