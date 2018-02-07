WALKERTOWN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a parent’s report of a teacher biting her 4-year-old daughter.

Dominique Davis tells the Winston-Salem Journal she contacted Middle Fork Elementary School staff after noticing dried blood on her daughter’s hand Jan. 24. She says school officials said her daughter injured herself on a paper-towel dispenser, but her daughter later said a teacher in her pre-K special-needs class had bitten her finger. Davis says a human bite caused an infection, and another finger was broken.

Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Tuesday the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services are investigating the allegations.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell says officials are conducting an internal investigation. No disciplinary actions have been taken.

Davis says her child is enrolled at a new school.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com