GUILDHALL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont mother has been sentenced to at least six months in prison after pleading guilty to a 2015 car crash that killed her 3-year-old son.

The Caledonian Record reports 28-year-old Christina Deslandes, of Island Pond, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a plea deal to gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating conditions of release because she was driving with a baby in 2016 while her case was pending.

Police said she was driving northbound on Route 114 in Brighton when her car crossed the center line and southbound lane and hit a telephone pole.

Police said neither Deslandes nor the child wore a seatbelt. The child wasn’t restrained in a child seat.

Authorities said the boy died from blunt force trauma of the head and neck.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com