MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman whose daughters snagged selfies with every candidate in the 2016 presidential campaign is now running her own campaign for state office.

Wendy Thomas, a Democrat from Merrimack, is running for a seat in the New Hampshire House. The town is currently represented by seven Republicans.

In the lead-up to New Hampshire’s last presidential primaries, her teenage daughters Addy and Emma Nozell became known for getting candidates to pose with them for photos. The girls said their parents had always made a point to take them to political events, and the family often discussed what they heard over dinner.

Thomas says the experience was empowering for both herself and her daughters, and she wants to show them that any change requires people to step up.