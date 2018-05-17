WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston beach in 2015 has violated her probation.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports Rachelle Bond admitted to a Worcester Superior Court judge Thursday that she used cocaine, failed a court-ordered drug test and missed an appointment with her probation officer.
Judge Daniel Wrenn ordered her to submit to additional drug testing on top of the other conditions of her two-year probation.
Bond testified against former boyfriend Michael McCarthy in the killing of her daughter, Bella Bond. The child was dubbed “Baby Doe” as authorities tried to identify her using a composite image.
Bond pleaded guilty to an accessory charge for helping dispose of her daughter’s body. McCarthy was sentenced to life in prison.
___
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com