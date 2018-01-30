FULTON, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete is suing a group home, state and county agencies, and several individuals.

KRCG-TV reports that Carolyn Summers, the biological mother of Carl DeBrodie, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit Jan. 23 alleging that negligence occurred and her son’s civil rights were violated.

The 31-year-old DeBrodie was reported missing April 17 from the Second Chance Homes for the developmentally disabled in Fulton. His body was found April 24 encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area. Investigators determined he had been missing for months.

Second Chance Homes is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Police have said a medical examiner’s office backlog delayed the autopsy. Prosecutors have said the report will be kept confidential while the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

