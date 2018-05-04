NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing has told a northeast Iowa court that she may use as a trial defense diminished responsibility or intoxication.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the attorney for Cheyanne Harris filed the notice Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court. She and the infant’s father, Zachary Koehn, have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. She’s also seeking a trial delay.

Koehn has asked that his trial be moved to another county because of pretrial publicity.

Authorities have said the body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn was infested with maggots when found Aug. 30 in the swing by deputies and medics called to his parents’ Alta Vista apartment.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com