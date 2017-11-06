STARR, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother who just put her high school student on the school bus in South Carolina was struck and killed by a car as she talked to the bus driver.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the woman was talking through the bus driver’s side window on a two-lane road in Starr when a car coming the opposite way hit her.
Shore says it was foggy when the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say no one else was hurt and the wreck is under investigation. No charges have been filed.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Authorities say the bus was taking students to Crescent High School.