Share story

By
The Associated Press

STARR, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother who just put her high school student on the school bus in South Carolina was struck and killed by a car as she talked to the bus driver.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the woman was talking through the bus driver’s side window on a two-lane road in Starr when a car coming the opposite way hit her.

Shore says it was foggy when the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say no one else was hurt and the wreck is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Authorities say the bus was taking students to Crescent High School.

The Associated Press