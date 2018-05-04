GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A woman who was found dead with her three children in her North Dakota home appears to have been struggling with financial problems.

Astra Volk and her children, ranging in age from 6 to 14, were found dead Thursday morning after a school asked police for a welfare check on their Grand Forks home. All had gunshot wounds; police say they aren’t looking for any suspects.

Court records in Grand Forks County list three civil judgments against an Astra F. Volk last year for about $3,750.

A woman by the same name set up a GoFundMe account in late April seeking money to help pay off medical bills. The woman said her wages had been garnished.

The fundraising account had been deleted Friday.