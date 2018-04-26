BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother who was charged with drunken driving while she had a child in the car has been granted access to a program that allows her to avoid prosecution.

A Bristol Superior Court judge placed 34-year-old Amy Demaine in the Alcohol Education Program during a hearing Wednesday. The New Britain Herald reports Demaine told the judge “this was the biggest mistake of my life” and pledged it would never happen again.

Police say Demaine was seen driving erratically in the wrong lane before she was arrested Jan. 8. She had a 6-year-old child in the vehicle.

Charges will be dropped in April 2019 if she successfully completes the program.

___

Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com