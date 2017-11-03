ADEL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged an 18-year-old woman whose twins were seen wandering naked near a busy state highway in central Iowa.

Court records say Jasmine Teed is charged with two counts of child endangerment. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Teed.

Police were sent to a house along U.S. Highway 6 in Adel around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say witnesses reported seeing someone herd the unclothed 2-year-olds back in the house after they were spotted near the highway. An officer entered the house and called out but received no answer. The officer reports finding Teed asleep in a bedroom.

The children have been placed with relatives.