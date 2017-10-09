BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A mother is pushing the Bismarck School District to change its policies regarding bullying.

Kristin Wentz-Krumwiede says her daughter was so badly harassed that she began stuttering after being bullied by another student at her middle school.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the school changed the girl’s schedule to avoid interaction with the other student, made teachers aware of the situation and said it would watch for any further incidents. The school had both students sign a contract to stay away from each other, which Wentz-Krumwiede says further traumatized her daughter.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Tamara Uselman says privacy laws bar her from discussing the girl’s case. But she says the district’s policies prohibit bullying and harassment in the schools.

Wentz-Krumwiede plans to take her suggestions to the local school board.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com