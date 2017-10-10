STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old Connecticut woman after her 3-year-old son died from an overdose of methadone.
The Stafford resident has been charged Tuesday of second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree reckless endangerment.
The woman’s son, Leon Lapierre, was found unresponsive at her home in April. The state medical examiner’s office says he died of acute methadone intoxication.
The Hartford Courant reports state police believe the boy may have ingested the drug after it was left on a night stand.
Methadone is used to help wean people off heroin. The arrest warrant states the woman was not prescribed for the drug.
She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.