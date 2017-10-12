WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman accused of fleeing from Kansas to Russia with her children amid a divorce has been indicted on a charge of international parental kidnapping.
The U.S. attorney’s office says grand jurors returned the indictment Wednesday against 37-year-old Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley. She was arrested last month in Wichita, and investigators believe her three children remain in Russia.
Prosecutors say she left the U.S. three years ago with one child from her first marriage and another child from a second marriage. She gave birth to a third child about two months after returning to Russia.
Prosecutors say she allowed her ex-husband to communicate with the children by cellphone or Skype. He flew to meet her on the border of Poland and Russia in 2015 but wasn’t allowed to see the children.
