CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan police say two people have died in an explosion in a shop in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.
Police spokeswoman Oxana Tudorita said the blast occurred Tuesday morning when a grenade detonated in a grocery shop in downtown Chisinau.
Initial reports said the blast happened after a man, who was carrying a grenade in his pocket, lit a cigarette.
There was no further information about the victims.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Police have sealed off the area.