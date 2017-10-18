ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Weather Service says weather along the Glenn Highway was causing trouble Wednesday for commuters heading into Anchorage.
The agency in a special weather statement says flurries and light snow showers overnight between Wasilla and Anchorage were refreezing on the highway.
The agency sees there was little accumulation but that drivers could expect slick conditions until late morning.
The conditions were in effect for the communities of Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, Eklutna, Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, and Chickaloon.
Anchorage police issued a travel advisory saying inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were backed up from Anchorage to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley due to icy road conditions.
Police say there have been multiple vehicles in the ditch and minor collisions.