KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has agreed to reward a man $500 after he gave them information leading to an arrest and conviction in an illegal dumping investigation.
The Kingman Daily Miner reports prior to board’s decision on Monday, there had been some confusion on whether the informant would still get the reward since the case could not be investigated by the county’s Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement agency since the dumping occurred on Bureau of Land Management property.
County Attorney Ryan Esplin confirmed at the meeting that the information had led to a conviction.
Supervisors Gary Watson and Buster Johnson both agreed that it did not matter who handled the investigation as long as they made it clear that the northwest Arizona county will not tolerate illegal dumping.
___
Information from: Kingman Daily Miner, http://www.kingmandailyminer.com