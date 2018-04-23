MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a mother has killed her two young sons before shooting herself at a Central California home.

Modesto authorities say a family member called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to report the deaths.

The mother was identified Monday as 28-year-old Lisandra Corrales. Her sons were 6-year-old Pierre Hurtado and 4-year-old Nathan Hurtado.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the killings.