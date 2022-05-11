Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine elicits a strong immune response in children ages 6 to 11, researchers reported Wednesday — another signpost in what has become a long and tortuous road to protecting young children against the virus, even as cases again inch upward.

On Monday, Moderna requested authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine’s use in this age group.

Last month, Moderna asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for use in children 6 months to 6 years old. The agency is already reviewing the company’s data on adolescents and is expected to decide on use of the Moderna vaccine in children of all ages in June.

In the United States, just more than 1 in 4 of the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 have been immunized against the coronavirus. Parental reluctance seems to stem partly from the fact that the infection is known to be less risky for children.

In its trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Moderna first tested different doses of its vaccine and chose a dose of 50 micrograms — half the adult dose — for children ages 6 to 11. The researchers then randomly assigned more than 4,000 children to receive two shots 28 days apart.

Three-fourths of the children got the vaccine, and the remainder received placebo shots of saltwater. Roughly half the children were from communities of color. To gauge the vaccine’s power, the researchers measured antibodies produced after immunization.

The children who received the vaccine produced antibody levels that were slightly higher than those seen in young adults, a promising sign. The trials were not large enough to assess the vaccine’s ability to forestall severe disease or death.

But based on small numbers of infections with the delta variant among the participants, the researchers estimated that the vaccine had an efficacy of 88% against infection.

Moderna’s trial measured the vaccine’s power against the delta variant, and the researchers are still assessing its performance against omicron. All of the vaccines have proved to be less effective, in all age groups, against the omicron variant.