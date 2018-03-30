LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.
Culpo told “Access Hollywood” on Wednesday that they’ve broken up. The 25-year-old says it’s so fresh, she doesn’t feel comfortable talking about it.
The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016.
Amendola now plays for the Miami Dolphins after the 32-year-old won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.
