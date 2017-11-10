MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Mobile man received a sentence of life in prison for the killing of a 16-year-old girl.

The Mobile County district attorney’s office on Thursday announced the sentence for Jamarcus Mahone. Mahone was convicted of murder in the December 2014 shooting death of Raven Hamilton.

Al.com reports that Hamilton was sitting with friends in the backseat of a car in a subdivision when Mahone shot into the car. Former Assistant District Attorney Jo Beth Murphree said at a bond hearing in 2014 that Mahone mistook the car for one driven by people with whom he’d had previous problems.