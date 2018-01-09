COMMODORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that destroyed a mobile home over the weekend and killed a woman and a child isn’t believed to be suspicious in origin.

The blaze was reported early Sunday in Green Township. The body of the woman was found more than an hour later, but the boy’s body wasn’t found until shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. didn’t release the names of the victims and ages of the victims and said an autopsy and toxicology and DNA tests are pending.

Cherryhill Fire Chief Jody Rainey said temperatures well below zero early Sunday hampered firefighting efforts, forcing personnel to rotate in and out of the cold and causing periodic problems with firetrucks freezing.