MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say fire swept through a mobile home in central Pennsylvania, killing a man.
Firefighters said they were called to the Vali View Mobile Home Park in Fairfield Township near Muncy at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Lycoming County coroner’s office says 47-year-old Richard Wysocki was found dead in the kitchen.
Cpl. Nicholas A. Loffredo, a state police fire marshal, said there was nothing suspicious about the blaze, although the cause remains under investigation.
Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. says Wysocki, who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene of “extensive burn trauma and smoke inhalation.”