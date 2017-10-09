MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Sure, the steamboat Nettie Quill, the Sand Island Lighthouse and the USS Alabama are all popular Mobile landmarks — but an Irish bar may top them all, at least as measured in Christmas ornament sales.

Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast has been selling limited-edition ornaments featuring Mobile and Pensacola landmarks since 1994.

Marketing manager Charlene Rains tells Al.com she’s never seen anything like the sales for this year’s take on Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in Mobile.

She says she got 100 orders in the hour after owners John Thompson and Richie Sherer posted pictures of their ornaments on the bar’s Facebook page Friday, and orders have been nonstop ever since.

Callaghan’s opened in 1946. In March, Southern Living magazine named it the South’s Best Bar 2017.