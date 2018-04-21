COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The owner of a Major League Soccer franchise in Columbus is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio seeking to prevent the team from possibly moving to Austin, Texas.
Columbus Crew SC owner Precourt Sports Ventures and Major League Soccer filed a joint motion Thursday to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that a section of state law cited by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine in the lawsuit is unconstitutional.
The section known as the “Art Modell Law” says a team receiving public benefits and playing in a tax-supported facility can’t move without providing six-months’ notice and giving locals an opportunity to buy the team.
DeWine’s office says it strongly opposes the joint motion and will respond in court.
