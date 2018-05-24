ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King’s daughter blasted Steve Bannon’s assertion that her father would be proud of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with BBC’s “Newsnight,” Bannon said King would be proud of Trump for “what he’s done for the black and Hispanic community for jobs.” He noted that the unemployment rates for black and Hispanic workers are at historic lows and credited the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
In a series of tweets beginning just before midnight Wednesday, the Rev. Bernice King said the former White House chief strategist “dangerously and erroneously co-opted” her father’s work and words.
She wrote that Bannon’s claim that her dad would be proud of Trump “wholly ignores Daddy’s commitment to people of all races, nationalities, etc. being treated with dignity and respect.”
