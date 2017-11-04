PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been acquitted of vehicular homicide but convicted of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old girl a year ago in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors deliberated for seven hours over two days before reaching the mixed verdict Friday in the case against 25-year-old Paul Woodlyn.

Prosecutors said Jayanna Powell was walking home from school with her siblings in November 2016 when she was struck crossing in intersection in the Overbrook neighborhood. The car also knocked her 12-year-old brother to the ground.

Authorities matched fragments from the crash to Woodlyn’s car at a suburban auto body shop. He pleaded guilty at the start of his trial Tuesday to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com