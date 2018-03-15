LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — A man charged along with his brother in the beating death of an acquaintance whose body was buried in the backyard of the home where the brothers lived has been acquitted of murder charges.
But a Burlington County grand jury did convict 29-year-old Christopher Costello of hindering apprehension and desecration of remains in a verdict rendered Wednesday. The panel also deadlocked on an aggravated manslaughter charge.
Costello claimed his younger brother, 26-year-old Bryan Costello, killed 23-year-old Justin Dubois of West Windsor in October 2016. Christopher Costello said he had only helped dispose of the body, which was buried next to a backyard swimming pool at a Lumberton home where the brothers lived with their father.
Bryan Costello’s murder trial is due to start next month.
