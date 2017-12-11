A messy mix of wintry weather is headed into northern New England, with some places seeing up to a foot of snow and some seeing mostly rain.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is anticipated in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire starting early Tuesday and lasting through the evening. Some inland locations could see 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Meteorologist James Brown says most areas will experience a changeover to rain, and that will reduce the amount of snow along the coast to 1 to 2 inches.

He says greater snow tallies are expected inland, with up to 6 inches of snow in central and southern New Hampshire, and up to a foot across northwestern Maine.