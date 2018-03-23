SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney’s new financial disclosure forms show he earned more than $7.5 million last year and has a fortune worth up to $270 million.

Romney filed a disclosure form Friday with the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Romney reported earning more than $5.5 million for making speeches in Washington, New York, London, Brazil and elsewhere, along with withdrawals from a retirement account and pay as a board member at Marriott International and chairman at private equity firm Solamere Capital.

He also reported having $67 million to $270 million in assets, mostly investments. Those earned him between $2 million and about $10 million last year.

His wife separately has at least $21 million in assets that earned about $3 million.