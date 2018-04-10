SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new campaign finance report shows Mitt Romney has $1.15 million in his account as he vies to win a U.S. Senate seat in Utah to replace retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

That includes $1 million that Romney transferred from an account he used in his past presidential bids.

Romney’s campaign released the report Tuesday that covers fundraising through April 1. It shows that Romney raised nearly $677,000 in contributions after he announced his candicacy in mid-February and spent about $527,000.

The report comes ahead of the Utah Republican party convention on April 21, where Romney will compete against 11 other candidates to win the nomination.

The winner of the convention will face off in a June 26 primary election against any candidates who gather 28,000 voter signatures to earn a place on the ballot. Romney is also gathering signatures.